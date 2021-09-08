Camila Cabello puts a sultry spin on a cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Good 4 U’

Camila Cabello has given her twist on a cover of Olivia Rodrigo‘s ‘Good 4 U’.

Performing for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, Cabello’s rendition trades the pop-punk of Rodrigo’s original for a distinctly Latin-American twist, with her silky smooth vocals front and centre.

Cabello’s backdrop had a wedding ceremony aesthetic. The singer, surrounded by white flowers, wore a white dress bedazzled with lush black feathers, with her band in smart black jackets. Watch Cabello’s performance below:

As well as the fiery cover, Cabello also gave a live rendition of ‘Don’t Go Yet’, the lead single – and first in almost two years – from her forthcoming third studio album, ‘Familia’, set for release next month.

Cabello’s last studio album was 2019’s ‘Romance’. it received a three-star review from NME upon its release, noting how Cabello “deviates from her trademark sound”, calling her “an artist unafraid to explore terrain that is, to her, less well-known”.

Rodrigo dropped ‘Good 4 U’ – the third single from her debut album ‘Sour’ – back in May. Both the single and the album came in at Number One on the official UK charts, Rodrigo becoming the youngest artist ever to have the double entry.

Upon the release of ‘Sour’, NME gave the album a four-star review, calling Rodrigo a “multidimensional artist who’s in it for the long haul”.

“Rodrigo has passed the bar… sharing with us an almost-masterpiece that’s equal parts confident, cool and exhilaratingly real.”