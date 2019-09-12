Camila Cabello gets stuck in a recurring nightmare in comedic video for ‘Liar’

The 'Romance' single gets a hilarious visual treatment

Camila Cabello has released a comedic video for one of her new singles, ‘Liar’, that she has described as “literally [the] most fun video” she’s ever made.

For the six-minute romp, the pop star reunites with director Dave Meyers, who also helmed the video for ‘Señorita’, Cabello’s collaboration with Shawn Mendes. The hilariously absurd video opens on the pop star pretending to enjoy a meal with a smooth-talking, materialistic date. The meal ends abruptly when disaster strikes, and Cabello jerks awake from what turned out was just a nightmare.

But Cabello soon realises she has to relive the horrible day, which takes increasingly bizarre twists including an elephant, a herd of cyclists and an army of miniature drones. Watch the video here:

Cabello released ‘Liar’ alongside other single ‘Shameless’ last week. Both tracks preview her sophomore album, ‘Romance’, which will be the follow-up to her 2018 solo debut, ‘Camila’. A release date has not been confirmed.

“These songs are basically the story of my life the past couple years and the stories I’ve accumulated,” Cabello said of her new music in a statement. “I knew for a long time I wanted my album to be called ‘Romance’ because these stories are about falling in love.”