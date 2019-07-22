Camila Cabello reflects on overcoming social anxiety: “You’re worth the fight”

The pop star opened up about her mental health

Camila Cabello has shared some inspiring words about overcoming social anxiety on her Instagram.

In a series of candid posts uploaded yesterday (July 21), the pop star opened up about her childhood experience with mental health. Describing herself as an “incredibly nervous” and “socially anxious” kid, Cabello revealed that she felt self-conscious every time she was put in the spotlight.

“I never ever sang in front of my parents or friends and would get flustered when they would ask me to. I sang in my room when my parents left for Walmart and cried when one day I saw them filming me through the crack of the door. I got teary-eyed when people sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to me because people looking at me actually made me overwhelmed,” she wrote.

Cabello then shed light on the different sides of herself: “There’s little Camila that is terrified of the unknown, is aware of all the ways everything can go wrong, and thinks it’s safer to stay home than to play ball.

“Then there’s the other Camila. And she knows what she wants out of life, is aware of how little time I have to let little Camila run the show while time passes by. [She] grabs young me by the hand and forces her out the door saying, ‘Let’s go. You’ll survive, and I’m not gonna miss out on this. Let’s go.’”

While parts of her young self still remain, Cabello thinks her self-confidence has vastly improved. The singer revealed that she now enjoys performing and is “making irreplaceable memories”, all thanks to her newfound courage. “The essence of me is the same, but I’ve changed so much as a person,” she added.

Cabello also gave some advice to those struggling with anxiety, encouraging them to step outside of their comfort zone. “Force yourself to do what you’re afraid of, always. And go after what you want and who you want to be, because you’re worth that. You’re worth the fight. It’s the most worthwhile one there is,” she wrote.

In other Cabello news, the singer recently dropped ‘Señorita’, a sultry collab with Shawn Mendes, and appeared in Mark Ronson’s new music video for their song, ‘Find U Again’.