Camila Cabello teases new music coming in 2024

Camila Cabello has teased that she could be releasing new music in 2024.

The singer’s last album, ‘Familia‘, came out in 2022, which she previously said “saved my life”.

In the summer of the same year, she shared the song ‘Take Me Back Home’ with Hans Zimmer from the Frozen Planet II trailer.

Her most recently release was ‘It Takes Two’ in October this year with Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake featuring Eric Andre, Daveed Diggs and Kid Cudi from the film Trolls Band Together.

Now, she’s teased that more music could be coming soon. Posting a series of pictures to her Instagram story on Thursday (December 28), the ‘Señorita’ singer shared one photo of her in a recording booth with a zipped mouth emoji, writing: “Mostly the year of this. See you next year bitches.”

She captioned another photo of her collaborators: “The year of the band.”

A screenshot of a vague text conversation with her mother also possibly suggested what fans might be able to expect from the new music, with one text reading: “It’s slutty but it’s art.”

The artist remained tight-lipped about new music when speaking to Rolling Stone last month, but confirmed that she was indeed planning her fourth studio album. “Oh darling, of course,” she said. “I’m always scheming but I won’t say too much about it because I love a calculated surprise.”

Speaking about getting in the right mindset to be creative, she elaborated: “It always has to be about challenging myself and doing something new. So really consuming a lot of new art and a lot of new references. A lot of new music, new movies, new novels, new photography. To me, what produces different output is having new input. That’s what’s inspired me.”

Upon celebrating the release of ‘Familia’ last year, Cabello took to TikTok to explain why her third album had been so impactful on her. “The journey to making it completely changed (me) and, not to be dramatic, saved my life,” she said. “Y’know, I started this album at a really shitty mental health point and the process of making it, and being vulnerable and being honest about my experiences and leaning on other people changed my life.”

In a four-star review of ‘Familia’, NME described the album as “pin-sharp satire and ’emo’ anguish galore”, adding: “The Havana-born, Miami-raised singer wows with songs that explore anxiety, seething sexual jealousy and the loneliness of a long-distance relationship.”

Elsewhere, Cabello performed her hit song ‘Liar’ with BLACKPINK’s Jisoo for the first time live at the K-pop group’s first Los Angeles stop of their ‘Born Pink’ world tour in November.