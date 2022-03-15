Camila Cabello to preview new album ‘Familia’ on “immersive” TikTok live-stream

Camila Cabello has announced an “immersive” TikTok concert to celebrate the release of her new album ‘Familia’.

The singer-songwriter is set to play a special set on the video platform on April 7, the eve of her third record’s release. Per an official listing, the show will feature “the first-ever live performances” of tracks from ‘Familia’.

Cabello’s forthcoming online performance is described as “a fantastical trip through the artist’s mind, with shifting sets and costumes designed to complement the music”.

Advertisement

“The performance was created using eye-popping XR, augmenting Camila’s singing and choreography with immersive visual effects bringing Camila’s creativity to her fans like never before,” the description added.

@camilacabello Welcome to the family. Join me on @TikTok for a FAMILIA live album concert on April 7 at 4pm PST! ♬ original sound – Camila Cabello

“Camila creates an engrossing virtual world for each song she performs, leading the audience on a surreal journey through an ever-shifting reality. Familia: Welcome To The Family is a one-of-a-kind experience you don’t want to miss.”

The show will be live-streamed at 4pm PT/7pm ET on April 7. Fans in the UK can tune into a rebroadcast at 7pm BST on April 9, or alternatively catch one of the other time slots listed below.

LIVE Broadcast: Thursday April 7 @ 4pm PT/7pm ET

Rebroadcast #1 (US/CA/LATAM): Friday April 8th @ 4pm PT/7pm ET

Rebroadcast #2 (APAC/AUS): Saturday April 9th @ 8pm MYT/9pm JP/10pm AEST

Rebroadcast #3 (UK/EU/Africa): Saturday April 9th @ 11am PT/7pm BST

Earlier this month, Camila Cabello shared a new collaborative single with Ed Sheeran called ‘Bam Bam’. It’ll feature on the upcoming ‘Familia’ alongside the previously released track ‘Don’t Go Yet’.

Speaking about her third album, Cabello explained: “I want it to be that kind of family affair selfishly, because it would make me happy. It would make my life better and that’s what I want, so that’s really what I was trying to manifest with this whole album.”

Advertisement

She continued: “I think being in Miami for so long and having more family around me and speaking Spanish more made me feel, I don’t know, just kind of brought me back. I think my roots went deeper in a way that I really needed. And I think this album for me was a manifestation.”