Camila Cabello: It would be “tragic for humans” if abortions and gay marriage were banned

The pop star said she's proud to be part of a generation standing up for what's right

Camila Cabello has given her view on what the world would be like if abortions and gay marriage were banned.

The pop star is a vocal supporter of both women’s rights and gay rights, having spoken about subjects like #MeToo and the women’s march, and performed with a Pride flag on stage.

In a new interview with Elle, Cabello was asked how she would feel if there were a world in which abortions and gay marriage were made illegal. “Obviously, it would be tragic for humans,” she replied. “What is incredible is that people who are not affected are feeling empathy for other humans and being like, ‘Hey, this is not right’.

“It’s so obvious that it isn’t right, and I’m so happy to be a part of my generation, which is so much more open about this stuff. I feel like minds are opening because of information.”

Cabello also discussed her upcoming second album, describing it as much more personal and emotional than her debut, ‘Camila’. “I feel an undeniable truth that the album has captured the essence of me at this point in my life,” she said. “I always think, ‘Could I be more honest? Could I be more open?’ I feel like I’ve done that even better than on my first album.”

The former Fifth Harmony member released two new songs earlier today (September 5), titled ‘Shameless’ and ‘Liar’. They follow her recent collaboration with Shawn Mendes, called ‘Señorita’.

Cabello began teasing new music earlier this week when she shared a series of videos online in which she delivered a monologue about love, wonder, and romance over footage of herself in the forest and by the ocean.