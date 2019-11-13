Camila Cabello to release second album ‘Romance’ next month

“I wanted this album to sound like what falling love feels like."

Camila Cabello has confirmed details of her second album ‘Sophomore’, which will arrive next month.

The second album from the ‘Havana’ singer will arrive on December 6, and she’ll release ‘Living Proof’, the latest track from the album this Friday.

“I wanted this album to sound like what falling in love feels like, pretty impossible thing to do but I can say I gave it all I had,” Cabello wrote on Twitter.

“I’ve never lived as much life as I did writing this album. It was messy and beautiful, unforgettable and at times so painful I wish I could forget. It was excruciatingly consuming and impossible not to get lost in. It was mine… and now it’s yours. I hope you love it as much as I’ve loved living it.”

‘Romance’ will also feature Cabello’s previously released singles ‘Señorita’ which features Shaun Mendes, ‘Shameless,’ ‘Liar,’ ‘Cry For Me’ and ‘Easy.’

The complete track listing is yet to be released.

In September, Capello teased that new music was on the way in a new video to fans.

“I’ve learned a lot about love in my 20s, but not enough to maintain any control in the face of its power,” Cabello said in the video. “And for every new thing I learned, there was something else I couldn’t understand.”

“I thought I was making art before,” she continued. “Writing songs was me making art but now I want my life to be a work of art, and my songwriting to be the camera that I take a picture of it with.”