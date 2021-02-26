Camp Bestival 2021 set to “go ahead as planned”

Fatboy Slim, Kelis and Groove Armada lead this year’s Camp Bestival line-up. Other musical highlights include the likes of Friendly Fires, Tim Burgess, Becky Hill and Sophie Ellis Bextor. Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh will also lead the event’s comedy lineup, while new attractions for 2021 include the Full Moon Cinema, a Cirque Bijou High Wire Spectacular, and a new comedy venue, ‘the Giggle Box’.

It comes after earlier this week (February 22), it was reported that gigs, live events and nightclubs could return in June, if the government’s roadmap out of lockdown goes to plan.

Boris Johnson is aiming to “remove all legal limits on social contact” by June 21 at the earliest, which would pave the way for live music to restart without any restrictions on capacity or social distancing.

Since the announcement, a number of festivals including Reading & Leeds, Green Man and 2000 Trees have all revealed that they now hope to go ahead as usual in 2021, with Reading & Leeds selling out of tickets just two days after the announcement.

Advertisement

Festival Republic boss Melvin Benn, who runs R&L, Wireless and Latitude, has cited the UK’s successful vaccination programme as the key to unlocking large-scale music events this summer.