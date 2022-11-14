Primal Scream, Grace Jones, The Kooks, Human League and more for Camp Bestival 2023 twin sites line-up

Organisers of Camp Bestival have announced the headliners for the 15th anniversary of the festival, which is again being held at two sites.

Grace Jones, Craig David and The Kooks will top the bill at the festival’s Dorset site at Lulworth Castle from July 27-30, 2023, while Primal Scream, Rudimental and The Human League will headline the Shropshire event in Weston Park from August 17-20, 2023.

Also playing Camp Bestival Dorset event are: Confidence Man, Melanie C, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Sam Ryder, Ella Henderson, East 17, The Cuban Brothers, David Rodigan, Goldie Lookin Chain, Hot Dub Time Machine, Roni Size, Stereo MC’s, Elvana – Elvis Fronted Nirvana, The Bootleg Beatles, and more.

Meanwhile, Confidence Man, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Melanie C, Groove Armada, Napalm Death, and more are set to play Camp Bestival Shropshire event three weeks later.

Tickets go on general sale here this Thursday (November 17) at 10am GMT. There is a Barclaycard 48-hour presale that opens tomorrow (November 15) at 9am GMT.

Speaking about Camp Bestival Dorset’s line-up, Camp Bestival curators Josie and Rob da Bank said: “Who says November is dull and boring?! Just look at what we’ve got for you happy campers – something for everyone from young to old and it’s all happening at our 15th birthday party!”

“Prepare to make some seriously strong memories at our beautiful castle by the sea from the iconic Grace Jones and party starter Craig David through to perennial faves Horrible Histories, Junior Jungle and you have to pull a cracker at East 17s Christmas Party. And never forget… We Are Family!”

Fatboy Slim, Kelis and Groove Armada led Camp Bestival’s line-up in 2021, while last year’s event, which saw the expansion to the Shropshire site, welcomed Rag N’ Bone Man, Kool & The Gang, Earth Wind & Fire Experience featuring Al McKay, Rudimental, Sister Sledge, Fatboy Slim, Becky Hill and Example.