Camp Bestival announces Stay At Home Easter Sleepover virtual festival

Camp Bestival has announced its first ever virtual festival, the Stay At Home Easter Sleepover.

Taking place this weekend (April 11-12), the festival aims to digitally connect friends and families across the globe with world-class virtual entertainment.

Sara Cox, Level 42 and Dick and Dom feature on the lineup, as does Fatboy Slim with his daughter Nelly Cook, who is set to make her world DJ debut as Fatgirl Slim.

Elsewhere, Mr. Motivator will be on hand to get the family moving with a workout while several yoga sessions are also listed on the schedule. There is also a storytime special with Kate Winslet.

Stay At Home Easter Sleepover will be raising money for Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust and The Trussell Trust whereby virtual festival goers will be able to donate via online donation links throughout the takeover.

“We can’t all get outside right now, so we’re bringing you some of our favourite Camp Bestival acts for a Stay At Home Easter Sleepover,” said Camp Bestival curators Josie and Rob da Bank. “We both know what it’s like to be cooped up with our darling children for weeks with no break, so we hope we can take your mind off the news and dive into a world of fun, music and family vibes. Forget about home schooling for the weekend and join us for a one-off Easter extravaganza!”

Going live on Camp Bestival’s Instagram and Facebook, you can check out Stay At Home Easter Sleepover from Saturday April 11 – Sunday April 12, 9am–9pm.

For more information on the full lineup and timings, visit Best Festival’s official website.

