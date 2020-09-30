Camp Bestival to return in 2021 with line-up led by Fatboy Slim and Kelis

Camp Bestival will return in 2021, with a line-up led by the likes of Fatboy Slim, Kelis and Groove Armada.

After a summer in which coronavirus forced the cancellation of festivals across the globe, the event will return to Dorset’s Lulworth Castle from 29th July – 1st August 2021.

Other musical highlights include the likes of Friendly Fires, Tim Burgess, Becky Hill and Sophie Ellis Bextor. Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh will also lead the event’s comedy line-up, while new attractions for 2021 include the Full Moon Cinema, a Cirque Bijou High Wire Spectacular, and a new comedy venue, ‘the Giggle Box’.

Announcing the event, Camp Bestival co-curators Josie & Rob da Bank said: “Take two indeed! Take one was looking pretty good through the lens but take two is taking things to a whole new level with some amazing new additions to our cast.

“Step up very special guest Kelis making a huge comeback at the moment, the best maître d’ in the world Fred Sirieix helping us curate our food offerings, add in Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess live, a proper standalone comedy tent, a new clubby space for parents and teens and loads more fresh ideas … and, of course, the fans’ favourite Vengaboys are back.

“We asked you guys and you voted for the return of the Vengabus. We want Camp Bestival 2021 to be the best family festival you’ve ever witnessed, so we hope to see you at the Castle!”

Tickets will go on sale here from 10am on Friday October 2.