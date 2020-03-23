Camp Cope to play livestreamed “transcontinental punk show”

Melbourne trio Camp Cope will be playing a livestreamed “transcontinental punk show” taking place tomorrow (Tuesday, March 24).

The event, called Distant Together 2: Lost In Your Living Room, involves nine acts broadcasting their music on Instagram Live while in self-isolation. As the event proclaims, “physical distancing meets live music for a transcontinental punk show!”

Camp Cope are headlining the livestream event with Pennsylvania band Slingshot Dakota, Lou Hanman of English group Caves, Stef Fi of English punk band Big Joanie, English indie rockers Don’t Worry and more rounding out the bill. Each artist will play a 30-minute set.

The event, which was put together by Bristol-based record label/store Specialist Subject Records, will run from 7.30pm to 11.30pm GMT on March 24. That means it kicks off at 6.30am AEST on March 25 and carry through to Camp Cope’s set at 10am AEST. Find the set times on the event’s official website here.

Publicising the event on Instagram, Camp Cope suggested, “If we’re all in isolation, why not be in isolation together?”

Camp Cope previously posted on Instagram about the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, urging fans to support their favourite artists during this time and look after themselves.

They wrote, “A lot of plans on hold, and a lot of cancelled tours means a rough time for your favourite bands, as doing this thing is often their only source of income. Especially feeling for those who were midway through runs, so keep them in your thoughts and hit their Bandcamps if you have a few spare [dollars].”

Bandcamp recently forfeited their revenue share from platform purchases for 24 hours to encourage fans to financially support artists they love amidst the pandemic. Bandcamp has yet to release the total figure raised for artists on their platform from that initiative, but it is likely to surpass $3 million.

Distant Together 2: Lost In Your Living Room is one of many livestreaming events taking place worldwide as social distancing measures are observed and enforced during the coronavirus pandemic.

Other recent livestream events include Isol-Aid featuring Stella Donnelly and Julia Jacklin and many more, plus and Courtney Barnett, Lucius, Sharon Van Etten and more livestreaming for Oxfam.