A campaign has started to get Asian Dub Foundation and Stewart Lee’s single ‘Comin’ Over Here’ to Number One when the Brexit transition period ends.

The campaign, which launched on Sunday (December 12), urges fans to purchase the track between 00:01am GMT on Christmas Day (December 25) and 23.59pm GMT on New Year’s Eve (December 31). Should efforts prove successful, the single will be the Number One the next day: the first day the UK’s trade will default to WTO terms unless a deal is agreed.

The group added in a post on Facebook: “Buying a downlaod from Amazon/iTunes will count more on the chart than streaming it, but do stream the song via Spotify/Apple Music/Deezer etc too as it all helps. The chart will be announced on 1st January. Download links will be made available on Christmas Day.

Hate Brexit? Then buy this track…get your friends to buy this track…let’s put the bigots into their place.”

Asian Dub Foundation & Stewart Lee – Comin' Over Here

Help make this the UK's No.1 single the very moment we leave the EU. Download links will appear on this video on Christmas Day. Buy the track between 25/12 and 31/12 to count to the January 1st chart pic.twitter.com/W0vqG5IhRG — Asian Dub Foundation (@ADFofficial) December 13, 2020

Asian Dub Foundation, a political band from Hackney, first shared the track in September featuring Lee’s words from his now legendary UKIP sketch from his Comedy Vehicle show.

In Lee’s skit he slams the words of former party leader Paul Nuttall and the xenophobic cliché of different nationalities “coming over here” (as per the track’s title).

Lee spoke to NME recently about his feature, explaining why he thinks political songs are important.

“A lot of people feel very alienated by a lot of the political discourse at the moment and a lot of people have been told they don’t belong, so it’s a routine that allows people to laugh at that idea,” he said. “There’s a bit in the middle that’s from an Anglo-Saxon poem that’s over 1,000-years-old and no one knows who wrote it. I love the fact that it’s ended up on a record in the year 2020, in a way that whoever wrote it could never have dreamed of.”

Speaking of why he chose Lee’s sketch for the track in the first place, the band’s Steven Savale said: “It’s something that every Black and Asian person from my generation and beyond heard growing up – this mantra of ‘coming over here, taking our jobs, coming over here, taking our birds’. When I was a child, if you turned on the TV after 7pm, you’d just get all these comedians on ITV going, ‘…coming over here with their turbans and their stupid shoes’.”

Read more about how you can support the campaign over on the official Facebook page.