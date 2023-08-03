Campfires, BBQs and disposable vapes banned from Reading & Leeds 2023

Reading & Leeds has banned campfires, BBQs and disposable vapes ahead of the dual festival’s return this month.

The 2023 edition of the event is due to take place at Richfield Avenue in Reading, and Bramham Park in Leeds between August 25-27. You can buy any remaining tickets here.

Headlining this year’s R&L will be Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, The 1975, The Killers, Foals and Imagine Dragons. Also featured on the line-up are the likes of Wet Leg, Central Cee, Inhaler, Steve Lacy and Knucks.

With just three weeks to go until the gates open, organisers have shared some “essential info” with festivalgoers, which highlights newly-banned items for 2023.

Disposable vapes are now not allowed onsite at Reading & Leeds. “They pollute the environment and incorrect disposal of these can be hazardous at waste centres,” the listing reads.

In addition, campfires and disposable BBQs are prohibited “anywhere at the festival, including the campsites”. Explaining the ban, organisers said: “This is to support the Air Quality Action Plan and in consideration of local impacts as set out in our Green Nation Charter.

“Anyone seen creating or fuelling a fire, or disposable BBQ will be evicted from the festival site. We have to continue to protect our future on this planet.”

There is also a limit of one A4-sized bag (8.27”x11.69”) per person permitted into the Arena. You can find the full list of banned items here.

Additionally, R&L has tripled the capacity of its eco-conscious campsites at both locations for 2023. ‘AIR Hubs’ have been introduced to the camping areas too, providing assistance, information and response facilities alongside the existing security and stewarding teams.

The hubs will be staffed by groups like WAVES, Street Pastors, Salvation Army, Number 5 Counselling, Mind, CGL, RBFRS, SoulScape, and Oxfam, offering 24/7 support from Wednesday to Monday.

“With 16x AIR Hubs in the camping areas festival-goers are never far from friendly support,” the listing reads.

Last month, The 1975 joined the Reading & Leeds 2023 line-up as a replacement for Lewis Capaldi. Matty Healy and co. will be delivering a “10th anniversary performance” of their 2013 self-titled debut album.

The Manchester band topped the bill at R&L just last year, when they stepped in at the last minute to replace Rage Against The Machine. The 1975 first headlined the twin festivals in 2019.