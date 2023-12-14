Camping at Pop-Up Hotel for Glastonbury 2024 on-sale now

Tickets for camping at the luxury Pop-Up Hotel at Glastonbury 2024 are on-sale now.

The ‘glamping’ experience was established by The Pop Up Hotel at Glastonbury in 2011 and offers a “boutique” experience that includes “creature comforts such as real beds, private showers and power to charge all-important devices,” according to a statement.

A ticket for the glamping doesn’t include a Glastonbury ticket, so fans wanting to attend the festival at Worthy Farm will have to ensure they have secured a ticket before booking the luxury accommodation.

Price options at the glamping experience range from “Classic Room” tents priced at £2,999 to the “Tipi Tenthouse Suite” which has multiple bedrooms and an ensuite bathroom priced at £26,999.

A description on their website says: “For those who enjoy the freedom that comes with camping, but don’t want to compromise when it comes to their home comforts, glamping is the perfect option for your next trip away.

“Whether you’re preparing for a five-day weekend at Glastonbury or settling down for some quality time with your other half, our luxury glamping pitches are the perfect location to help you enjoy your break in style and comfort.

You can check out the full range of options on the website here.

Tickets for the 2024 festival, which will take place from June 26-30, sold out in under an hour in the general sale last month (November 19). Meanwhile, coach and ticket packages went on sale instead at 6pm GMT on November 16 and sold out in 25 minutes.

It comes after ticket sales were initially pushed back after organisers confirmed on social media that both sales had been delayed by two weeks following issues with some voter registrations. Glastonbury have promised that, once again, there will be a re-sale of any cancelled or returned tickets in spring 2024.

It had been rumoured that Madonna, Dua Lipa and Coldplay had been lined up to headline the Pyramid Stage at next year’s festival, but booker Emily Eavis confirmed that the rumours were “untrue” despite media reports.

Meanwhile, fans have also called for a ticket ballot after struggling to get tickets for this year’s festival.