Cam’ron is unsure if dinosaurs existed: “If we get more proof on it, cool”

Cam’ron has revealed his doubts about the existence of dinosaurs in a new interview, citing a lack of evidence.

Speaking to Eric and Jeff Rosenthal for their ItsTheReal show, the ‘Hey Ma’ rapper initially responded to a discussion about Jurassic Park, stating he’d never seen the film before adding: “I have fights with people about dinosaurs.”

Asked to expand on the statement, he explained, “I’m not believing nor disbelieving. It’s like, there’s no proof. Because they throw these big bones, pause, up in a museum, and then be like, ‘Yo, these are the people that were here before us …’ I mean, pardon me or whatever.”

Watch the full interview below, with the paleontology debate starting around the 1 hour 4 minutes mark.

After the interviewers responded that the “big bones” are inherent proof, Cam’ron said he still found the notion difficult to believe: “So these bones are still strong enough to put up in museums, and they didn’t crumble or anything like that? I’m not necessarily going for that one.

“If we get more proof on it, cool, [but] I’m not going off museum facts. I been to every museum when I was young, I’m like, ‘Word, so they just found all these bones and glued them together’ … [That] sounds like more of a money-maker to me.”

The 43-year-old rapper went on to imply that some of the findings may be driven by personal ambition rather than scientific discovery.

“I wish I could be an archaeologist and be like, ‘I found some shit.’ I’d be at the beach every day like, ‘Yo, look what I discovered,’ and just make some shit up,” he added.

In the interview, Cam’ron denied that he also thought the Earth was flat – a view that was previously expounded by rapper B.o.B., who in 2017 launched a crowdfunding page to raise money for satellites he believed would prove the Earth’s curvature.

B.o.B. had previously clashed with renowned physicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson on Twitter in 2016 after sharing a photo to support his unusual belief.

In a brief video posted on the page, he said: “What’s up y’all, it’s Flat Earth Bob here. I’m starting this GoFundMe because I would like to send one, if not multiple satellites as far into space as I can, or into orbit as I can, to find the curve. I’m looking for the curve.”