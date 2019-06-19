You can get a free hotel shower after Glastonbury

Wash away that Glasto muck on your way home

Glastonbury-goers will be able to wash away the mud on their way home, after Ibis announced that it will provide free showers at six UK hotels.

After a weekend of partying on Worthy Farm, the hotel chain will be opening its doors to six of the hotels located on the route home from Glastonbury on Monday July 1.

However, you’ll have to be quick. To be in with a chance of securing a shower slot, you’ll have to contact glastonburyshowers@manifest.london before midday on Wednesday June 26, providing your preferred hotel from the list below.

The ibis Glastonbury Showers participating hotels are:

“Glastonbury is famed for two things: epic music and mud,” said ibis spokesman James Wheatcroft. “After five nights of camping in a field, festival-goers will be desperate for a hot shower. We’re as passionate about music as our guests, so finding simple ways to make their experiences extra enjoyable is a priority for us.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Glastonbury 2019 will see headline performances from Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure, who will all take top billing on the iconic Pyramid Stage across three separate nights. But there’s so much more to the festival too – with this essential guide providing you with everything you need to know.