Can you help Lana Del Rey find her missing vape pen?

Lana Del Rey was forced to stop a recent show after losing her vape pen mid-way through the performance.

The ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell‘ singer halted her show at Oregon’s Moda Center in Portland, Oregon after dropping the cigarette off the stage.

An immediate search effort from her crew members ensued, but Del Rey eventually gave up after realising it was quite literally a lost cause.

“Oh, fuck it,” Del Rey said, before inviting the crowd to sing along with her on breakthrough hit ‘Video Games’.

Footage posted on Twitter shows her looking for the pen in the gap between the stage and the front of the crowd, before eventually giving up.

Although she didn’t find her pen, she can take solace in the star-studded array of guests who have joined her at recent shows. At a show last weekend, she surprised fans by bringing out folk icon Joan Baez to perform two tracks.

As Del Rey performed at The Greek Theatre in Berkeley on October 6, Baez arrived early-on to perform ‘Diamonds & Rust’ – the title track of her 1975 album – before following it with a solo cover of Bob Dylan’s ‘Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right.’

The surprise performances continued later in the show too, when Leonard Cohen’s son Adam joined Del Rey to perform his late father’s classic ‘Chelsea Hotel #2’.

It follows Del Rey’s take on other tracks during the ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell’ tour – including her own take on Joni Mitchell’s ‘For Free’.

The singer released her sixth album ‘Norman Fucking Rockwell!’ on August 30 which was hailed by NME as “stunning”.