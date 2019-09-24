Can you help Lenny Kravitz find his sunglasses?

We hope they didn't fly away.

Lenny Kravitz has issued an emotional appeal after losing a pair of beloved sunglasses.

The ‘Fly Away’ rocker explained on Twitter that he lost the shades after a show in Los Angeles last weekend. He shared two pictures of the oversized sunglasses and urged fans to email an account that he’s created in a bid to secure their safe return.

“I’m missing this pair of sunglasses after my show in LA at the Shrine this weekend,” wrote Lenny.

“They are incredibly sentimental to me, they are vintage and they belonged to a family member. Hoping to get them back, no questions asked. Any information please email kravitzglasses@gmail.com.”

One fan responded: “Who ever has them hear this: Lenny has brought so much love and positivity to this world with his gift. DO THE RIGHT THING! It’s REQUIRED based upon the law of KARMA. It won’t be good for your personal life story to keep what is not yours after being asked to return them.“

But others were taking things less seriously. Shortly after Kravitz issued his appeal, the “official account of of Lenny Kravitz’s missing sunglasses” emerged on Twitter.

Tweeting the star, the account said: “I’m not lost, buddy. I just need some me time.”

A mocked-up photo also showed the shades enjoying a sunny vacation alongside another pair of sunglasses.

Another fan, having clearly been in the same situation as most of us, asked: “Have you checked under the car seat?”

Kravitz is yet to confirm their safe return, but rest assured we’ll keep you updated on the latest developments in his hunt.