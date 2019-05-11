The full 24-song performance is now available for free.

David Gilmour’s Live at Pompeii concert film has now been made available to watch for free on YouTube.

David Gilmour put on the special two-night concert event in Pompeii in July 2016. Coming 45 years after Pink Floyd staged a similar show, the footage for which appeared in the band’s iconic Live in Pompeii concert film, Gilmour’s full performance was released in 2017 as a concert film and live album. Originally screened in cinemas for one night only, Gilmour’s Live at Pompeii later made its way onto DVD and Blu-ray.

Gifting fans with the entire performance for free, Gilmour has now made the entire performance available to stream on YouTube.

Watch David Gilmour’s Live at Pompeii below:

Live at Pompeii setlist:

Set 1:

‘5 A.M.’, ‘Rattle That Lock’, ‘Faces of Stone’, ‘What Do You Want From Me’ (Pink Floyd song), ‘The Blue’, ‘The Great Gig in the Sky’ (Pink Floyd song), ‘A Boat Lies Waiting’, ‘Wish You Were Here’ (Pink Floyd song), ‘Money’ (Pink Floyd song), ‘In Any Tongue’,

‘High Hopes’ (Pink Floyd song).

Set 2:

‘One of These Days’ (Pink Floyd song), ‘Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts I-V)’ (Pink Floyd song), ‘Fat Old Sun’ (Pink Floyd song), ‘Coming Back to Life’ (Pink Floyd song), ‘On an Island’, ‘The Girl in the Yellow Dress’, ‘Today’, ‘Sorrow’ (Pink Floyd song), ‘Run Like Hell’ (Pink Floyd song).

Encore:

‘Time’ (Pink Floyd song), ‘Breathe (Reprise)’ (Pink Floyd song), ‘Comfortably Numb’ (Pink Floyd song), ‘Beauty’.

Earlier this year, it was reported that David Gilmour was auctioning off his guitars for charity.

The former Pink Floyd vocalist/guitarist told Rolling Stone that the instruments would “give joy” to other people and in turn raise funds for important causes.

“These guitars have been very good to me,” he said. “They’re my friends. They have given me lots of music. I just think it’s time that they went off and served someone else. I have had my time with them. And of course the money that they will raise will do an enormous amount of good in the world, and that is my intention.”