You can own Lewis Capaldi’s Chewbacca mask – thanks to Paolo Nutini

Nutini bought the Chewpaldi prop and is raffling it off for Frightened Rabbit's Tiny Changes charity

You can now own Lewis Capaldi‘s Chewbacca mask – thanks to Paolo Nutini.

Nutini has bought the mask, worn by Capaldi at TRNSMT festival, for £10,000. The money went to Frightened Rabbit‘s charity Tiny Changes. Having bought the mask, Nutini is now raffling it off in aid of Tiny Changes.

Capaldi wore the mask at TRNSMT on July 14, after Noel Gallagher said the singer looks like “fucking Chewbacca”. While wearing the mask, Capaldi sang a cover of Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’, which he changed to ‘Don’t Chewbacc In Anger’.

Capaldi’s Chewbacca mask was originally bought by a private bidder for £7,401 last week (July 23), after it was auctioned on eBay. However, the original bidder failed to follow through on buying the mask. Nutini has now come forward instead, paying £10,000 after learning of the original failed auction.

Tiny Changes was set up in memory of Frightened Rabbit’s late singer Scott Hutchison. The charity raises awareness and funds in aid of mental health issues in children and young people.

“I really wanted to find a way to help out Tiny Changes,” said Nutini. “Not only am I a big Frightened Rabbit fan, but I was lucky enough to share the stage with them on several occasions – most memorably for me on Hogmany in Edinburgh in 2017.”

Nutini continued: “Scott was such a great and honest songwriter who wasn’t afraid to convey what he was going through in such a beautiful and honest way. People could hear and read their troubles in his lyrics and be reminded they weren’t alone in how they were feeling. That really is the power of music.”

Explaining his reasons for the auction, Nutini said: “The idea is now to give people another chance to take it home and contribute to this very important cause.”

A representative from Hutchison’s family responded: “Once again we’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of everyone who has gone above and beyond to make this happen.”

“We’d like to thank DF concerts, Paolo Nutini and his team and of course Lewis Capaldi and his face. We hope you can all be a part of this wonderfully weird little story and get your name in the pot to win this mask. Many tiny changes can start the movement for massive changes.”

To have a chance of owning the mask, simply text “TC” to 84902. Texts cost £1. The closing date is midnight on Monday August 5.