Canada’s Roxodus festival cancelled one week ahead of gates opening

Alice Cooper, Blondie, and Aerosmith were on the line-up

Roxodus music festival has announced the cancellation of this year’s event.

The Canadian four-dayer was due to begin on July 11 at the Edenvale Airport in Clearview Township. Acts such as Aerosmith, Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Alice Cooper were among those set to perform.

iHeart Radio reports that the official reason for the cancellation is severe rain, which has left the festival site saturated.

Confirming the bad news on Twitter, organisers said: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the cancellation of the Roxodus Music Festival” – see the post below.

The tweet also linked to a full statement, which reads: “During the past couple of months, our venue at Edenvale Airport has battled tremendous rainy weather that has impacted our ability to produce the festival. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the cancellation of the Roxodus Music Festival this year.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to find a solution in which the show can go on but unfortunately, we could not make it happen this year. Our dream of producing a ‘once in a lifetime experience’ has been put on hold as we take the much-needed time to nurture our venue into a premier landmark in Ontario.”

The message goes on to thank artists, sponsors, partners, and neighbours who supported the festival, before telling ticketholders that information regarding refunds will be released soon.

With the likes of Blondie, Billy Idol and Cheap Trick also on the bill, Roxodus previoulsy told fans that they would have an “experience of a lifetime” at the 2019 event.

Just two days ago (July 1), the festival tweeted: “Happy Canada Day, Rockers! Can’t wait to see you NEXT WEEK!”