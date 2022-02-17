Cancer Bats announce first new album since founding guitarist’s departure, ‘Psychic Jailbreak’

Canadian hardcore band Cancer Bats have announced ‘Psychic Jailbreak’, their seventh studio album and their first since the departure of founding guitarist Scott Middleton last October.

‘Psychic Jailbreak’ is set to be released this April 15 by Bat Skull Records and New Damage Records, and features 11 tracks written by the three remaining founding members of the group. Find the full tracklist and album art below – the album can be pre-ordered here.

Longtime collaborator JP Peters (Propagandhi, Comeback Kid) returns on production duties on the album, which also includes an appearance by indie singer Brooklyn Doran on ‘Hammering On’.

Advertisement

In a press statement, vocalist Liam Cornier shared that the remaining Bats knew the pressure was on them to produce an album that matched their previous releases: “We knew this album had to be special. Our band has never been one sole member tasked with all the writing.”

“That being said, we knew that the three remaining Bats would have to prove our worth with this next album. We wanted to show Cancer Bats fans that an exciting new future was in store for us. To say the stakes were high on this album, would be an understatement. We were all feeling a mix of excitement and nerves,” he concluded.

Cancer Bats have also released a music video for the frenetic title track, which gives fans a look behind the scenes at the band recording the album. Listen to ‘Psychic Jailbreak’ below.

Back in October 2021, Cancer Bats announced founding guitarist Scott Middleton would be leaving the band on good terms to focus on his personal life and music production work.

Middleton explained in a Twitter post: “After recent life events, now more than ever it feels the time is right for me to prioritise my family, personal growth/health, and focus my music career toward helping other bands and artists through my experience and passion for producing, mastering and mixing.”

Advertisement

Cancer Bats have also been announced as part of the lineup for the 2022 Slam Dunk Festival alongside Neck Deep, Sum 41, and Alexisonfire on June 3 and 4. The North edition of the event, held at Temple Newsam in Leeds will take place on June 3, 2022, while Slam Dunk South in Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire will take place a day later on June 4.

The tracklist for Cancer Bats’ ‘Psychic Jailbreak’ is as follows:

01. ‘Radiate’

02. ‘The Hoof’

03. ‘Lonely Bong’

04. ‘Friday Night’

05. ‘Hammering On’ ft. Brooklyn Doran

06. ‘Crocodiles’

07. ‘Shadow of Mercury’

08. ‘Keep On Breathin’

09. ‘Pressure Mind’

10. ‘Rollin Threes’

11. ‘Psychic Jailbreak’