Captain Moore beats The Weeknd to Number One with ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’

Captain Tom Moore has scored his first Number One single on the Official UK Singles Chart this week (April 24), after The Weeknd urged fans to back the war vet.

The Canadian star’s ‘Blinding Lights’ was Number One last week and looked set to overtake the 99-year-old’s charity release after an initial surge of purchases earlier this week.

However, The Weeknd’s Abel Tesfaye called on his fans to support his chart competitor, tweeting yesterday (April 23): “Everyone in the UK please support @captaintommoore/@mrmichaelball single so this incredible 99 yr old war veteran, walking for the British National HealthService & now raised $35 Million can have a No 1 for his 100th birthday in the UK! We’re routing for you. XO!”

According to the Official Charts Company, Moore’s version of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, which also features Michael Ball and The NHS Voices Of Care Choir, outsold The Weeknd with 82,000 units compared to the global star’s 69,000. Proceeds from Moore’s release will go to NHS Charities Together.

“What wonderful news to receive today, a Number One single and a record-breaker too – my grandchildren can’t believe I am a chart-topper!” Moore said. “I have to thank Michael Ball, the NHS Voices of Care Choir and everyone behind the scenes, who shared their talents and expertise in order to raise money for the NHS, to whom we owe so much.

“And, of course, the public for buying the single and donating – we’re in this together, and I am forever grateful for your support. And this just proves ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.”

Moore is now the oldest person to top the charts in the UK at 99 years and 11 months, beating Tom Jones, who was 68 years and 9 months when ‘Barry Islands In The Stream’ went to Number One in 2009. Moore will also become the first centurion to score a Number One single in the UK – his 100th birthday falls on Thursday (April 30), one day before the new chart is announced.

‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ is also the fastest-selling single of 2020 so far, with 80,000 downloads this week. It is the fastest-selling single since ‘I Love Sausage Rolls’, LadBaby’s Christmas Number One last year, which took 83,000 downloads in its first week.

Meanwhile, Marcus Mumford recently covered ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ to benefit the Grenfell Foundation and War Child UK.