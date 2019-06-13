Car Seat Headrest announce new live album, ‘Commit Yourself Completely’

Will Toledo recorded every show he played in 2018

Car Seat Headrest – the project headed up by Will Toledo – have announced a new live album, ‘Commit Yourself Completely.’ The digital-only release will arrive next Monday (June 17) via Matador Records.

The album collects nine songs the seven-man band performed while touring Europe, the United Kingdom and North America in 2018. “We recorded every show we did that year, and I went through about 50 of them to get the final tracklist for this album,” Toledo said in an official statement, put out by Matador. “This isn’t necessarily the best possible version of each track, but it’s some of the most fun we’ve had on stage.”

The tracks on ‘Commit Yourself Completely’ are of Toledo’s more recent material, spanning his 2016 album ‘Teens Of Denial’ to last year’s re-released album ‘Twin Fantasy.’ There’s also his cover of ‘Ivy’ by Frank Ocean, which is a staple on Car Seat Headrest setlists.

The tracklist of ‘Commit Yourself Completely’ is as follows:

1. Cosmic Hero (Live at the Tramshed, Cardiff, Wales)

2. Fill In The Blank (Live at Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OH)

3. Drugs With Friends (Live at La Lune des Pirates, Amiens, France)

4. Bodys (Live at La Lune des Pirates, Amiens, France)

5. Cute Thing (Live at O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, England)

6. Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales (Live at O2 Forum Kentish Town, London, England)

7. Destroyed By Hippie Powers (Live at the Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR)

8. Ivy (live at the Capitol Theater, Olympia, WA)

9. Beach Life-in-Death (Live at Crossroads, KC, Kansas City, MO)

Alongside announcing the album, Car Seat Headrest have also released a video of them performing ‘Fill In The Blank’ in Columbus, Ohio. Watch it here: