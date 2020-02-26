Car Seat Headrest announce new album ‘Making A Door Less Open’ and share new single

Car Seat Headrest have announced their new album ‘Making A Door Less Open’ — check out its first single, ‘Can’t Cool Me Down’ below.

The record is Car Seat Headrest’s first album of new material since the 2016 LP ‘Teens of Denial’. The band’s last full-length record, 2018’s ‘Twin Fantasy (Face to Face)’, was a re-working of their sixth studio album, ‘Twin Fantasy’.

‘Making A Door Less Open’ is described as a “collaboration” between Car Seat Headrest and 1 Trait Danger, an electronic side project which consists of CSH drummer Andrew Katz and frontman Will Toledo’s alternative persona, “Trait.” The band recorded the new album twice: once live with guitars, drums and bass, and once in a MIDI environment using purely synthesised sounds.

Advertisement

‘Making A Door Less Open’ is set for release on May 1 via Matador Records. Car Seat Headrest have paired today’s (February 26) announcement with a preview of the album in the form of new track ‘Can’t Cool Me Down’ — you can watch its official lyric video below.

You can read a lengthy statement about the new record from Toldeo here.

‘Making A Door Less Open’ tracklist:

1. Weightlifters

2. Can’t Cool Me Down

3. Hollywood

4. Martin

5. Hymn (Remix)

6. There Must Be More Than Blood

7. Deadlines

8. What’s With You Lately

9. Life Worth Missing

10. Famous

Advertisement

Speaking to NME last month, The Boys actor Jack Quaid revealed that he once went to a Car Seat Headrest gig with James Bond star Daniel Craig.

“Daniel Craig basically said, ‘Hey I got tickets to the show, do you guys want to come?’” Quaid recalled. “It was maybe one of the best nights of my life.”