Car Seat Headrest share new single ‘Hollywood’

Car Seat Headrest have unveiled, ‘Hollywood’, the latest single from their upcoming album ‘Making a Door Less Open’.

It’s accompanied by an animated video directed by Sabrina Nichols, which you can check out below:

“This song is about Hollywood as a place where people go to make their fantasies come to life, and they end up exploiting other people and doing terrible things to maintain their fantasy,” bandleader Will Toledo commented in a statement.

“There’s this terror you’re going to lose the fantasy, and you’re going to have to face the facts, and some people will do anything to avoid facing that. It’s about that fear and the pain of being subjugated to someone else’s fantasy against your will, and it’s all tied together under this banner of this physical location of Hollywood that we all know about and dream about, but none of us really want to think about what is going on behind the scenes there.”

Following ‘Can’t Cool Me Down’ and ‘Martin’, ‘Hollywood’ is the third single to be released thus far from the upcoming album, which is slated for a May 1 release.

‘Making a Door Less Open’ is the first album of original material from Car Seat Headrest since 2016’s ‘Teens of Denial’. The album is a “collaboration” of sorts between the band and 1 Trait Danger, the electronic side project of Toledo and CSH drummer Andrew Katz.

The band recorded the new album twice: once live with guitars, drums and bass, and once in a MIDI environment using purely synthesised sounds.

Earlier this month Toledo confirmed via Twitter that, despite the band being forced to cancel tour dates due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release date for ‘Making a Door Less Open’ would not be delayed.