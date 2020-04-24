Car Seat Headrest share sprawling new single ‘There Must Be More Than Blood’

Car Seat Headrest have released new single ‘There Must Be More Than Blood’ today (April 24). It’s another track from their upcoming album, ‘Making A Door Less Open’.

It’s the fourth song Car Seat Headrest have shared from the new record, which is slated for release next Friday, May 1, following ‘Hollywood’, ‘Martin’ and ‘Can’t Cool Me Down’.

Listen to ‘There Must Be More Than Blood’ below:

Advertisement

The release of the nearly eight-minute song is accompanied by a video in which the band’s Will Toledo performs the song acoustically while in character as the masked ‘Trait’ persona used through the album’s rollout.

Watch that video here:

‘Making A Door Less Open’ marks the first album of new material from Car Seat Headrest since 2016’s ‘Teens of Denial’. Back in 2018, the band released ‘Twin Fantasy (Face to Face)’, a reworked, re-recorded version of Car Seat Headrest’s 2011 album ‘Twin Fantasy’.

Advertisement

The new album is a “collaboration” of sorts between Car Seat Headrest and 1 Trait Danger, the electronic side project of Toledo and CSH drummer Andrew Katz. The band recorded the new album twice: once live with guitars, drums and bass, and once in a MIDI environment using purely synthesised sounds.

Last year, Car Seat Headrest released a live album, ‘Commit Yourself Completely’.