Car Seat Headrest shares majestic new song ‘Martin’

Car Seat Headrest has shared the second track to be lifted from his upcoming new album – watch the new lyric video for ‘Martin’ below.

The new track and video follow recent single ‘Can’t Cool Me Down’, which was shared last month along with details of Will Toledo’s new album ‘Making A Door Less Open’, which lands on May 1 via Matador.

The ‘Martin’ video sees Toledo – complete with a digitised gas mask on his face – in the kitchen doing the washing up. Watch it below.

New album ‘Making A Door Less Open’ has been described as a “collaboration” between Car Seat Headrest and 1 Trait Danger, an electronic side project which consists of CSH drummer Andrew Katz and frontman Will Toledo’s alternative persona, “Trait”.

The new album was recorded by the band twice, once live with guitars, drums and bass, and once in a MIDI environment using purely synthesised sounds.

“I wanted to make something that was different from my previous records, and I struggled to figure out how to do that,” Toledo said of the new album in a lengthy statement accompanying its recent announcement.

“I realized that because the way I listened to music had changed, I had to change the way I wrote music, as well. I was listening less and less to albums and more and more to individual songs, songs from all over the place, every few days finding a new one that seemed to have a special energy.

“I thought that if I could make an album full of songs that had a special energy, each one unique and different in its vision, then that would be a good thing.”