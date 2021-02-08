Viewers of the 2021 Super Bowl have taken to social media to share their favourite celebrity spots from the game – even if they were just cardboard cut-outs.

Images of Eminem, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, DaBaby, YG, Tyga, and the Bernie Sanders inauguration meme were printed onto cut-outs and dotted around Florida’s Raymond James Stadium, which housed a reduced IRL audience owing to the coronavirus crisis.

While Lil Baby and Meek Mill were actually seen dancing inside the stadium where The Weeknd performed his half time show, the cut-outs of famous musicians, politicians and more could be seen making up the numbers elsewhere.

A picture of Eminem, for instance, was seen placed in a row ahead of Sanders (specifically the meme of Sanders that went viral after Joe Biden’s inauguration last month).

30,000 seats were filled with fans’ pictures as well as the famous faces. Fans paid $100 (around £72) to send a picture of themselves to “be in attendance” at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Kansas City Chiefs game on Saturday (February 7).

DaBaby revealed on Instagram that he bought a cut-out of himself to sit at the game. “They ain’t have enough seats for the gang so I said fuck it & sent twin on a private jet.

Enjoy the game bro,” wrote DaBaby in his post alongside an image of the cut-out.

Meanwhile, one moment from The Weeknd’s half time show quickly became a meme.

At one point during the performance, The Weeknd – real name Abel Tesfaye – entered into an area beneath the stage that been built in the stadium’s stands. There, in its golden, mirrored corridors, he performed his 2015 single ‘Can’t Feel My Face’.

While he was singing the song, Tesfaye had his face close up to the camera, giving it the effect of him filming himself – especially given his erratic movements. Viewers on the internet immediately began to use footage of the moment to make memes from.

“Me, drunk, FaceTiming my best friends,” one Twitter user captioned a clip of the performance. See more examples here.