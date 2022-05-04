Cardi B and Billie Eilish clear up rift rumours over Met Gala “weird” comment

Cardi B and Billie Eilish have cleared up rumours of a rift after a video clip surfaced from the Met Gala appearing to show the latter calling the rapper “weird”.

Both artists attended the annual event at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 2), and, in a clip, Cardi was seen making a speech to the crowd as other partygoers filmed her with their phones.

Eilish, who is closer to the camera, can be seen in the clip saying the word “weird” after watching the rapper interact with the crowd.

This led many users on social media to conclude that Eilish was calling the rapper “weird”.

Billie Eilish caught shading Cardi B. “She’s so weird.” pic.twitter.com/6o34P0wUfC — IG: @MilagroGramz (@MilagroGramz__) May 3, 2022

But the pair have now both cleared up the misunderstanding, with Cardi sharing a subsequent exchange between her and Eilish in their Instagram direct messages.

“Oh my God, I was so worried you were gonna see that,” Eilish says in the voice note, in reference to the clip.

“I was fucking calling the people around you weird because everybody around you was shoving their phones into your ass! And I was like, just look at her, with your eyes!”

I hate the internet cause one, how do y’all turn one of the most lit parties into drama? Two, Ocean eyes is the song I cater to my daughter. Three,Billie is my fuckin baby.Yesterday, from the met to the party, everything was drama free. Why do yallwanna turn everything into mess? pic.twitter.com/cyph1XbmE2 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 3, 2022

Reassuring Eilish that she was not offended, Cardi responded with her own voice message, saying: “The internet’s trying to divide us! They don’t understand that you’re my baby!”

Commenting on the video post, the rapper was also critical of those who interpreted Eilish’s comment in a negative way.

“I hate the internet cause one, how do y’all turn one of the most lit parties into drama?” she captioned the post before adding: “Yesterday, from the met to the party, everything was drama free. Why do yall wanna turn everything into mess?”

Cardi and Eilish were among several artists that were recently deemed “tools of Satan” by Kristina Karamo, the Republican candidate running for Michigan Secretary of State.

Eilish yesterday (May 3) announced details of Overheated, a multi-day climate-focused event that is set to take place at The O2 in London next month.