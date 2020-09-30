The likes of Cardi B, Chance The Rapper and John Legend have reacted after Joe Biden faced off against Donald Trump in the first of three US presidential election debates.

The President repeatedly clashed with Democractic candidate Biden during Tuesday evening’s heated debate, which was hosted by Fox News’ Chris Wallace in Cleveland, Ohio.

In one of the evening’s most discussed moments, Trump was asked to publicly condemn white supremacists for stoking violence and racial tensions at protests against police brutality across the US.

He failed to implicitly denounce their actions, despite pleas from Biden to “do it, say it”.

Another terse exchange saw Biden telling Trump to “shut up, man” when the pair clashed over the US Supreme Court’s conservative majority.

John Legend tweeted: “We can’t put ourselves through another 4 years of this walking dumpster fire.”

Cardi B, meanwhile, shared a series of videos which saw her screaming at her television in anger.

Other reactions came from Selma director Ava DuVernay, who urged Americans to “toss his ass” after the President failed to condemn white supremacy.

“For those who hadn’t been listening for the past 4 years, Trump just told you that he ain’t leaving and that he is a white supremacist,” DuVernay wrote. If that doesn’t get every American who is not white into overdrive to toss his ass – we may actually deserve what happens next.”

Singer Bette Middler said: “Joe Biden is a gentleman. Too bad, when dealing with a cornered rat.”

Avengers star Mark Ruffalo added: “Trump lied about Covid 19 and now 200k people are dead. He is lying tonight.”

