Cardi B and Megan The Stallion announce new collaboration ‘Bongos’

Cardi B has announced details of ‘Bongos’, a new song featuring Megan Thee Stallion which is set for release later this week.

The rapper announced the news of the upcoming collaborative single on her X/Twitter page earlier this morning (September 5), sharing the artwork for the single and confirming that the project is set for release this Friday (September 8).

“BONGOS Cardi x Megan Thee Stallion 9/8,” she simply wrote in the caption. The upcoming song will mark the first time that the two have joined forces since their global hit ‘WAP’, which dropped back in 2020.

It will arrive on the heels of Cardi B’s recent singles, ‘Hot Shit’, which arrived last year, and 2021’s ‘Up’. ‘Bongos’ will also follow the rapper’s debut album ‘Invasion Of Privacy’, which she shared back in 2018.

BONGOS Cardi x Megan Thee Stallion 9/8 pic.twitter.com/Mzd5TKfAvS — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 5, 2023

It remains unclear whether her new song with Megan Thee Stallion is merely a standalone single, or set to arrive as part of a potential second album. The rapper – real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – has yet to announce any details of a sophomore LP, although has recently been busy over the summer, collaborating with more huge names across the rap scene.

These include her single ‘Jealousy’, which she made alongside Offset, ‘Point Me 2’, in which she teamed up with FendiDa Rappa, and her joint track with Latto titled ‘Put It On Da Floor Again’.

As for Megan Thee Stallion, the rapper released her second studio album ‘Traumazine’ in August of last year, and has since gone on to guest star in the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

More recently, however, the artist hit out at her “haters”, after Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting her.

Last December, Lanez – real name Daystar Peterson – was found guilty of three felonies related to the 2020 incident. The Canadian artist, 31, was sentenced last month, although he said in a statement that he has “always maintained my innocence and I always will”.

“I just wanna say, fuck all my haters,” she told the crowd in San Francisco during her first live show since the sentencing. “None of that shit you was doing or saying broke me. None of that shit y’all be doing or saying to the Hotties [her fans] broke them.”