Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion announce forthcoming single, ‘WAP’

Rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have teased the forthcoming release of a joint single, ‘WAP’, for later this week.

Announced on both artists’ social media profiles today (August 4), ‘WAP’ is set for release this Friday (August 7).

‘WAP’ will mark Cardi B’s first original release for 2020 and a follow-up to Megan Thee Stallion’s March record, ‘Suga’, which featured the hit track ‘Savage’.

Late last month, Megan Thee Stallion updated fans on her situation after sustaining injuries from being shot in both of her feet. She said she had to undergo surgery, but the bullet missed any bones or tendons.

“I had to get surgery to get the shit taken out, to get the bullets taken out, and it was super scary,” she said in an Instagram Live session.

“I know my mama and my daddy and my granny had to be lookin’ out for me with that one, because where the bullets hit at, they missed everything, but the motherfuckers was in there.”

Megan also suggested in July that she and DJ Khaled have a collaborative release on the way.

“I mean fuck it, this is the Zane Lowe show right … I’ll be honest with you … you know, me and Megan, we got one. Ya, we cooked something up,” DJ Khaled said.