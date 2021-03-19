Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion receive FCC complaints for Grammys ‘WAP’ performance

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s Grammys performance of ‘WAP’ drew dozens of complaints to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) after it aired last weekend.

Dallas broadcaster WFAA obtained the complaints by filing an information request with the FCC, gaining access to the criticisms of 80 disgruntled viewers.

The pair performed the clean version of the song rather than the explicit original, but their outfits and choreography were described by many complainants as pornographic, with one saying they looked “as if they were dancing in a strip club”.

“The outfits they were wearing and the movements they did were absolutely disgusting,” wrote an Idaho viewer, adding “this network should face very stiff penalties”.