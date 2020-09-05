Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion score first UK number ones with ‘WAP’

After four weeks on the singles chart, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s ‘WAP’ has finally hit UK number one.

After sitting in second place for the last two weeks, the track has now knocked Joel Corry and MNEK‘s ‘Head & Heart’ off the top spot.

‘WAP’ has inspired significant discussion and controversy since its release last month. This week, Biffy Clyro renamed the track ‘Wet As Biffy’ for a divisive performance in the Radio 1 Live Lounge, while there have also been a rendition by Margo Price, a mash-up with Taylor Swift’s ‘You Belong With Me’ , and a strange TikTok version by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Among the conversations around ‘WAP’ since its release were comments from Russell Brand, who attracted criticism when he was accused of “mansplaining feminism” after aiming to explain the song’s themes of ownership of sexuality.

The lyrics of the track have also been referenced on conservative TV shows, with Cardi mocking Daily Wire host Ben Shapiro for his disapproval of the song’s content.

“I knew it was gonna have a big impact, I guess, because of me and Megan,” Cardi said of the track’s wider cultural impact. “But I didn’t know it was going to be so controversial. I never expected that, you know, conservatives and Republicans were going to be talking about the song.”

Reviewing ‘WAP’, NME‘s Kyann-Sian Williams wrote: “When you reach the heights of Cardi B, new names like Megan Thee Stallion are often on her tail. But with the level of candour on ‘WAP’, a bit of time off – and friendly competition – might have just reinvigorated her more.”