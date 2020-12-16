Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ tops UK’s most-Googled lyrics of 2020

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s ‘WAP’ has topped the UK’s most-Googled lyrics of 2020 run-down.

The explicit collaborative single, which has been named NME‘s song of the year, came in at Number One in the search engine’s new top 10. You can see the full list below.

Following on in second place is ‘We’ll Meet Again’ by Dame Vera Lynn, who died back in June aged 103.

In third position is Eminem‘s ‘Godzilla’, which seemingly owes its high charting to the #GodzillaChallenge that took over social media earlier this year. Billie Eilish‘s James Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’, meanwhile, landed at Number Seven.

Elsewhere, ‘Rule Britannia’ features at Number Five with ‘Land Of Hope And Glory’ at Number Nine. This comes after the British anthems were embroiled in controversy over the summer due to their perceived associations with colonialism and slavery.

The most-Googled lyrics of 2020 are as follows:

1. WAP – Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion

2. We’ll Meet Again – Dame Vera Lynn

3. Godzilla – Eminem

4. The Box – Roddy Rich

5. Rule Britannia – James Thomson

6. Dance Monkey – Tones and I

7. No Time To Die – Billie Eilish

8. Break My Stride – Matthew Wilder

9. Land Of Hope And Glory – Arthur Christopher Benson

10. Savage Love – Jason Derulo

Last week, Kanye West was revealed to be the UK’s most-searched musician of the year. Joining the rapper in the top 10 were former Girls Aloud member Sarah Harding, Grimes, Duffy and Wiley.

West topped the list following his US presidential election bid in 2020, and amid an ongoing, well-documented fight against the practices of major record labels.