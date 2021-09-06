Cardi B and Offset announce birth of their second child

Cardi B and Offset have announced the birth of their second child.

The couple announced that they were expecting back in June, when Cardi joined Offset’s group Migos for a special performance at the 2021 BET Awards. Their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus was born in 2018.

Today (September 6), Cardi took to Instagram to share an image of herself, Offest and their new arrival in a hospital bed. Revealing the date of birth, she captioned the photograph “9/4/21” (Saturday, September 4) and signed off with a blue heart emoji.

Advertisement

In a statement provided to Billboard, the rapper confirmed she had given birth to a boy.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” it read. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

You can see Cardi’s post below:

Offset, who is also the father to three other children from previous relationships, shared a separate image of himself cradling his new son. “Chapter 5,” he wrote as the caption, with messages of congratulations coming from the likes of Chance The Rapper, DJ Khaled and more.

You can see that photo here:

Advertisement

Last month saw Cardi join Migos to perform her verse from ‘Type Shit’ during the trio’s set at NYC’s Summer Jam festival.

Elsewhere, Cardi B defended her ‘Rumors’ collaborator Lizzo after the singer tearfully discussed online trolls who spread negative comments about her following the single’s release.

Meanwhile, Bobby Shmurda has promised that his long-awaited collaborative mixtape with Migos is on its way.

The New York rapper – whose real name is Ackquille Pollard – was freed from jail in New York back in February, after serving seven years behind bars for conspiracy and weapons possession.

Speaking in a new interview with Desus & Mero, the ‘Hot N***a’ rapper gave an update on all the new music he’s planning on dropping in the near future, including ‘Shmigo Gang’, a joint mixtape with Quavo, Offset and Takeoff that has been on the books for a while.