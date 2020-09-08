Cardi B and Stormzy join Rolling Loud Portugal 2021 line-up

Cardi B and Stormzy have been announced as part of the newly expanded line-up for Rolling Loud Portugal 2021.

The festival, which will be held in Praia De Rocha Beach, Portimão in The Algarve, has been expanded to become a five-day event in 2021 after its initial three-day event (July 6-8, 2021) sold out.

The additional Rolling Loud Portugal 2021 programme will take place between July 9-10, 2021, and organisers have today (September 8) confirmed the first names on the bill for these two extra days.

As well as Cardi B and Stormzy, the likes of Boy Better Know, 2 Chainz, Lil Uzi Vert, YG, Rick Ross, Joey Bada$$, Lil Baby, Kevin Gates, Nines, Amine and Headie One will also perform.

Ski Mask The Slump God, Lil Pump, Rich The Kid, Nelly, Waka Flocka Flame, Cordae, Dave East, SL, Action Bronson, Fetty Wap, IAMDDB, Ms Banks, Flo Milli and Yxng Bane are also set to appear.

A limited number of ‘Rolling Loud Experience’ tickets, which will cover all five days of the festival, have been made available to ticketholders who have already purchased tickets to the July 6-8 dates of Rolling Loud.

Pre-sale tickets for the two additional dates of Rolling Loud Portugal (9-10 July) are on sale from 9AM on Thursday (September 10), with general sale tickets then available from 9AM Friday (September 11).

You can find out more about Rolling Loud Portugal 2021 here.

The first three days of Rolling Loud 2021 will welcome performances from the likes of A$AP Rocky, Future and Wiz Khalifa.