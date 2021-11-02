Cardi B announced to host the 2021 American Music Awards

Cardi B has been announced as the host of this year’s edition of the American Music Awards, following five of her own wins – and a further 10 nominations – over the years.

READ MORE: How Cardi B squashed the concept of the female rap beef

The news comes after last week’s announcement of the 2021 AMA nominees, with Olivia Rodrigo and The Weeknd leading the pack. Cardi is up for three awards this year, earning nods for Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist, Favourite Hip-Hop Song and Favourite Music Video (the latter two both for her single ‘Up’).

“When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited,” Cardi said upon today’s (November 2) announcement. “I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen.”

Advertisement

Collins, the AMAs’ executive producer, echoed her excitement. In his own statement, he said: “We are immensely excited to have the dynamic Cardi B bring her infectious energy to the American Music Awards as a first-time host. She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!”

Cardi’s performance at the ceremony will mark her second in as many years after she took to the AMAs stage in 2018 to perform ‘I Like It’ alongside J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

Billboard also pointed out that Cardi’s stint as host will make 2021 the fifth consecutive year that the AMAs has had a Black female host, following actress Tracee Ellis Ross (who hosted in 2017 and 2018), R&B artist Ciara (2019) and actress Taraji P. Henson (2020).

This year’s ceremony will take place at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on November 21, airing live on ABC at 8pm ET (1am GMT) and streaming the next day on Hulu.

The 2021 American Music Awards covers the period between September 25, 2020 and September 23, 2021.

Advertisement

Three new categories have been added – Favourite Trending Song, Favourite Gospel Artist and Favourite Latin Duo or Group – while three have also been removed. They are Favourite Social Artist, Favourite Artist – Adult Contemporary and Favourite Soundtrack.

The full list of nominees for the 2021 American Music Awards is as follows:

Artist Of The Year

Ariana Grande

BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist Of The Year

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid LAROI

Collaboration Of The Year

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, ‘Mood’

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, ‘DÁKITI’

Chris Brown & Young Thug, ‘Go Crazy’

Doja Cat ft. SZA, ‘Kiss Me More’

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon, ‘Peaches’

Favourite Trending Song

Erica Banks, ‘Buss It’

Måneskin, ‘Beggin’’

Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Body’

Olivia Rodrigo, ‘drivers license’

Popp Hunna, ‘Adderall (Corvette Corvette)’

Favourite Music Video

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), ‘Leave the Door Open’

Cardi B, ‘Up’

Lil Nas X, ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’

Olivia Rodrigo, ‘drivers license’

The Weeknd, ‘Save Your Tears’

Favourite Male Pop Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Favourite Female Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Favourite Pop Duo Or Group

AJR

BTS

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Favourite Pop Album



Ariana Grande, ‘Positions’

Dua Lipa, ‘Future Nostalgia’

Olivia Rodrigo, ‘SOUR’

Taylor Swift, ‘evermore’

The Kid LAROI, ‘F*CK LOVE’

Favourite Pop Song

BTS, ‘Butter’

Doja Cat ft. SZA, ‘Kiss Me More’

Dua Lipa, ‘Levitating’

Olivia Rodrigo, ‘drivers license’

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, ‘Save Your Tears (Remix)’

Favourite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favourite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Favourite Country Duo Or Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Favourite Country Album

Chris Stapleton, ‘Starting Over’

Gabby Barrett, ‘Goldmine’

Lee Brice, ‘Hey World’

Luke Bryan, ‘Born Here Live Here Die Here’

Morgan Wallen, ‘Dangerous: The Double Album’

Favourite Country Song

Chris Stapleton, ‘Starting Over’

Chris Young & Kane Brown, ‘Famous Friends’

Gabby Barrett, ‘The Good Ones’

Luke Combs, ‘Forever After All’

Walker Hayes, ‘Fancy Like’

Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Favourite Hip-Hop Album

Drake, ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Juice WRLD, ‘Legends Never Die’

Megan Thee Stallion, ‘Good News’

Pop Smoke, ‘Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon’

Rod Wave, ‘SoulFly’

Favourite Hip-Hop Song

Cardi B, ‘Up’

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, ‘Lemonade’

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK, ‘Calling My Phone’

Polo G, ‘RAPSTAR’

Pop Smoke, ‘What You Know Bout Love’

Favourite Male R&B Artist

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Usher

Favourite Female R&B Artist

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

Favourite R&B Album

Doja Cat, ‘Planet Her’

Giveon, ‘When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time’

H.E.R., ‘Back of My Mind’

Jazmine Sullivan, ‘Heaux Tales’

Queen Naija, ‘missunderstood’

Favourite R&B Song

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), ‘Leave the Door Open’

Chris Brown & Young Thug, ‘Go Crazy’

Giveon, ‘Heartbreak Anniversary’

H.E.R., ‘Damage’

Jazmine Sullivan, ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’

Favourite Male Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Favourite Female Latin Artist

Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALÍA

Favourite Latin Duo Or Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

Favourite Latin album

Bad Bunny, ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo’

Kali Uchis, ‘Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)’

KAROL G, ‘KG0516’

Maluma, ‘Papi Juancho’

Rauw Alejandro, ‘Afrodisíaco’

Favourite Latin Song

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, ‘DÁKITI’

Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA, ‘LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE’

Farruko, ‘Pepas’

Kali Uchis, ‘telepatía’

Maluma & The Weeknd, ‘Hawái (Remix)’

Favourite Rock Artist

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

Machine Gun Kelly

Favourite Inspirational Artist

CAIN

Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach Williams

Favourite Gospel Artist

Kanye West

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist

David Guetta

ILLENIUM

Marshmello

Regard

Tiësto

The Weeknd also led the nominations going into 2020’s AMAs ceremony. He ended up taking home three trophies and was one of the big winners of the night, alongside Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift.