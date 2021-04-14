Cardi B announces new ’90s-inspired Reebok clothing line

Cardi B has teamed up with Reebok for a new ’90s-inspired clothing line.

The ‘WAP’ rapper’s collaboration with the sportswear company, dubbed the Summertime Fine Collection, is due to launch next Friday (April 23) and includes athleisurewear and accessories for women and children.

Among the items is a cropped sweatshirt, high-rise leggings, a two-in-one bodysuit, and sneakers in monochromatic colours. Also featured in the collection are Men’s Club C shoes, which are available in three colours, as well as the Slip-On III style for boys (in Crisp Purple and Vector Red).

Advertisement

Speaking to Rolling Stone about the venture, Cardi explained: “I’m so happy to be releasing my first collection with Reebok. I drew a lot of my inspiration from growing up in New York in the ’90s – I used those moments as inspiration to make beautiful clothes for women today.”

The rapper also highlighted the importance of creating size-inclusive items, with each piece of the spring/summer 2021 line being offered in sizes 2XS-4X. “This collection gives every woman the product they need to feel sexy and confident,” Cardi said.

You can watch a behind-the-scenes promo video for the new Cardi B x Reebok line above. Visit here for further information and pricing.

Advertisement

Cardi announced her first range of Reebok sneakers last October to mark her 28th birthday (October 11).

Last week Cardi B explained that she was planning to “go away for a very long time” in order to complete work on her new album, the anticipated follow-up to her 2018 debut ‘Invasion Of Privacy’.

“Last year I was like, ‘I gotta put out my album this year,’” she said. “But, then I just stopped working on my album out of nowhere because I feel like the whole COVID thing discouraged me to put out my album. Because I want to put out an album, and I want to tour.”