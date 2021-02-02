Cardi B announces the forthcoming release of a new single, ‘UP’

Cardi B has taken to social media today (February 2) to announce the forthcoming release of her new single, ‘UP’.

The rapper posted the news of the new track alongside what appears to be the single artwork, in which Cardi, against a deep blue cityscape, hovers over a rooftop pool on a suspended hoop, in an outfit of bedazzled pink.

According to the artist’s caption, ‘UP’ is set to drop this Friday (February 5).

The new single is the follow-up to Cardi B’s collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, ‘WAP’, released last August. Cardi recently spoke about how the video for the hit song cost an eye-watering US$1 million.

‘WAP’ was recently named as NME‘s number one song of 2020, calling it the “most talked about song” of the year.

“Best of all, the song has succeeded in pissing off the kind of prudes who wither with disgust every time a woman dares to centre her own sexual desire. Dangerously horny in a way that speaks directly to the casual sex bans of the lockdown age, ‘WAP’ was the titan track that drenched the entire year. Bring a bucket and a mop.”

In 2018, Cardi released her debut album, ‘Invasion Of Privacy’, which featured singles ‘I Like It’ (with Bad Bunny and J Balvin), ‘Be Careful’ and ‘Ring’.

In a four-star review of ‘Invasion of Privacy’, NME called the album a “confident and compelling debut” from the Bronx rapper.

“Cardi B’s rapping may not be as elastic as some of her peers’, but she’s endlessly daring.”