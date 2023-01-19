Cardi B blames “the internet” for not submitting ‘WAP’ for Grammys

Cardi B has blamed “the internet” for her decision to not submit ‘WAP’ for consideration at the Grammys.

The x-rated collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion was released back in 2020, and spent three weeks at Number One on the UK Singles Chart. Additionally, the song clocked up the biggest-ever first-week streaming figures for a single track in the US.

Cardi and Megan performed ‘WAP’ live together at the Grammys 2021, despite it not receiving any nominations that year. It was previously reported that the track would instead be submitted for the 2022 ceremony.

Advertisement

However, ‘WAP’ did not appear on the list of nominees for last year’s Grammys either.

During a recent interview on Jason Lee’s Revolt show, Cardi was asked why she never ended up submitting ‘WAP’ to the Grammys.

“You know what?” Cardi began. “This is something that… it’s like, I need to stop letting the internet control my life.

“Because I didn’t want to submit ‘WAP’ because I was afraid that if I win or if I… You know what’s so crazy? The internet got me even afraid of winning. That is insane.”

You can watch that part of the conversation at the 1:22:44 mark in the video above.

Advertisement

NME crowned ‘WAP’ the Number One track of 2020, writing: “The song has succeeded in pissing off the kind of prudes who wither with disgust every time a woman dares to centre her own sexual desire.”

But the explicit nature of the single led to a negative reaction from some figures in the entertainment industry, including Snoop Dogg, Russell Brand and right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro.

In December 2020, Megan Thee Stallion said that the controversy surrounding the tune came from a place of “fear and insecurity”.

“Some people just don’t know what to do when a woman is in control and taking ownership of her own body,” she explained.

“I feel like for a long time men felt like they owned sex and now women are saying, ‘Hey, this is for me. I want pleasure. This is how I want it or don’t want it.’ It freaks men the hell out.”

Last summer saw Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B reunite to perform ‘WAP’ during the latter’s set at Wireless Festival 2022 in Finsbury Park, London.

Meanwhile, Megan’s performance of ‘WAP’ at last year’s Coachella was subject to censorship on the Chinese social media and messaging app WeChat.