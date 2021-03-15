Cardi B, Bobby Shmurda and more show support for #FreeHaiti

Cardi B and Bobby Shmurda are among a number of celebrities backing #FreeHaiti in calling for peace in the beleaguered nation.

Protests demanding the resignation of current president Jovenel Moïse over corruption claims have been going on for months and, alongside them, kidnappings and violent gang warfare.

On Friday (March 12), events came to a head with the murder of a number of police officers in a botched operation. AP reported that the anti-gang mission in Port-au-Prince’s Village of God slum, which is run by a gang known as “5 Seconds”, left an unconfirmed number of officers dead and at least eight wounded.

In response to the latest news and the #FreeHaiti hashtag gaining traction online, musicians including Cardi B, Bobby Shmurda and Tory Lanez have voiced their support.

The government in Haiti is backwards right now …Jovenel Moise …. STOP THIS SHIT !!!! U Came into office claiming u we’re going to bring more peace … WHAT THE FUCK ARE U ON ?!?!??? #FreeHaiti … my son is hatian .. give him something to look forward to not to look back on — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) March 13, 2021

#FreeHaiti love to all my Zoes 🇭🇹 — Bobby Shmurda (@Shmurda) March 13, 2021

