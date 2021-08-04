Cardi B celebrates ‘Bodak Yellow’ video reaching one billion YouTube views

Cardi B has celebrated after the video for her 2017 single ‘Bodak Yellow’ surpassed one billion views on YouTube.

Initially released on June 25, 2017, the ‘Bodak Yellow’ video, which was filmed in Dubai and cost just $15,000 (£10,780) to make, clocked up one billion views on Monda (August 2).

Celebrating the milestone, Cardi later tweeted: “15 thousand dollars, a billion views later!!!!! Wow that’s crazy! Super dope.

“Thank you all for all the support throughout the years… Back to the lab. Love & appreciate y’all.”

You can watch the video for Cardi B’s ‘Bodak Yellow’ below.

Earlier this year Cardi became the first female rapper to achieve a diamond single award after ‘Bodak Yellow’ reached 10 million sales in the US.

Responding to the award in a video, Cardi explained how she first heard about the diamond certification and thanked her fans for their support.

“I just want to say thank you guys so much because without you guys, it wouldn’t have happened,” she told her followers. “It really made my day. And it really uplifted me.”

Last weekend footage of an American Sign Language interpreter went viral for her work signing along to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ at Lollapalooza during the latter’s performance.