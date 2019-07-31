Cardi B concert in Indiana postponed over security threat

The plug was pulled less than an hour before the show was due to begin

A Cardi B concert in Indiana on Tuesday (July 30) was postponed after a threat was made towards the rapper.

The show at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis was shelved less than an hour before it was due to start over “a unverified threat to the artist”, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. “There is no immediate threat to public safety, this is not an active incident.” An investigation is ongoing.

Bardi apologised to her Indiana fans, posting a video of herself at the venue “rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show”. She continued, “Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first.”

The show, with special guests Kevin Gates and Saweetie, has been postponed to September 11, the venue announced. All tickets for the original date will be honoured, though fans can also opt to receive a refund.

Cardi’s Indianapolis show was the penultimate date of a short, ongoing North American arena tour that began July 23 in Tulsa, Oklahoma and ends Wednesday (July 31) in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The rapper recently sat down with US Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders to talk issues such as student debt, climate change and minimum wage. Video of their dialogue has yet to be released. A trailer for her forthcoming movie Hustlers, also starring Jennifer Lopez and Lizzo, among others, was also recently released.