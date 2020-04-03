Cardi B confirms she doesn’t have coronavirus after checking into hospital

Cardi B has told fans she isn’t suffering from coronavirus after checking into hospital on Wednesday.

The rapper told her Twitter followers earlier this week that she had been suffering with “real bad stomach problems” and headed to hospital to get examined.

She was subsequently treated and discharged, telling fans her illness was unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

“I’ve been very fucking sick these past five days… not corona ,” she said. “I have really bad stomach issues… I started throwing up…”

The rapper said she also took a pregnancy test “cause a bitch never fucking knows (sic)”, but the results were negative.

She added that she had been advised to “drink ginger tea” by her doctor.

It comes after her upcoming single was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The NYC rapper is primed to release the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Invasion of Privacy’ at some point over the course of this year. Last month she shared a sneak peek of a new track called ‘Respect‘, hinting that her return could be imminent.

Advertisement

However, it now appears that fans may have a little longer to wait as the coronavirus crisis continues to take hold of the music industry.

Last month, Cardi took to Instagram to express her concern over the coronavirus outbreak, admitting she felt “scared” over the current global situation.

“I don’t know what the fuck this coronavirus is about. I don’t understand how this shit was from Wuhan, China, now all of the sudden this shit is on mother fucking tour,” she said.

At the time of writing, coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 53,000 people across the globe.