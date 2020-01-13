News Music News

Cardi B considers move into politics: “I really love government”

"Think I want to be a politician"

Nick Reilly
Cardi B
Cardi B. (Credit: FilmMagic)

Cardi B has announced that she’s considering a foray into politics in the future.

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper, who last week criticised Donald Trump’s air strike against Iran, said that she was considering a move into the political arena on Twitter.

“Think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment,” wrote Cardi.

She added: “No matter how many weapons a country have you need people! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American.”

Ever passionate, Cardi then said she had a whole lot more to say on the subject, but admitted she “talk about it another day.”

Last week, the rapper branded Donald Trump a “terrorist” following the recent airstrike against Iran which killed General Qassem Soleimani.

Posting on Instagram, she shared a clip of an Iranian man crying while speaking to a reporter. When asked what message he had for Americans, the man replied: “We love Americans, but we hate your president.”

“Voice of Iranians,” Cardi wrote in the Instagram post. “They not terrorist. Trump is.”

The rapper previously claimed that she hates the US President with a “fucking passion”.

She has also pledged her support to Bernie Sanders in the forthcoming 2020 presidential campaign.

