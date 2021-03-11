Cardi B criticises online abuse of Mac Miller: “Ya don’t care until somebody is gone”

Cardi B has posted a series of tweets condemning online bullying of the late rapper Mac Miller.

Miller died in September 2018 at the age of 26 following an accidental overdose. The final album released in his lifetime, ‘Swimming‘, was nominated posthumously for Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards but lost out to Cardi’s ‘Invasion Of Privacy‘.

Responding to a since-privated Tweet that was critical of the Grammy Awards’ decision to invite Miller’s family to the 2019 ceremony, Cardi said: “His family didn’t have no mean energy so why you?

“I hate when ya make hate tweets like this go viral but where was the love when ya bullied him for months on this app & he was crying out for help? Making fun of him when he crash his car? Ya don’t care till somebody is gone.”

This is why I express myself whether is on live, twitter or curse people out cause some artist got soo much hurt inside from bullyin on these apps & they afraid to speak & turn to other thing to numb the pain Ya forgot real quick how when he drop the album ya was like “flop””NBC” https://t.co/x3XdErLS0H — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 10, 2021

She added: “Some artist got soo much hurt inside from bullyin on these apps & they afraid to speak & turn to other thing to numb the pain Ya forgot real quick how when he drop the album ya was like “flop””NBC”.”

Responding to one follower who said “there was no mean energy in that tweet” Cardi said: “People picked on him and put him down on these apps now they only talk about the Grammy incident but don’t bring awareness to the bullying he went thru that affected him.”

Naaa re read it again! Why mention me ? And secondly why they don’t bring the fact that for months People picked on him and put him down on these apps now they only talk about the Grammy incident but don’t bring awareness to the bullying he went thru that affected him https://t.co/wkgxEm615E — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 10, 2021

Cardi also shared articles about how Miller’s family were “rooting for her” at the ceremony if he didn’t win, and footage of her dedicating her Grammy win for Best Rap Album to Miller.

THEY DINT LIKE TO BRING THIS UP THO https://t.co/oUgaZeIIPa pic.twitter.com/WeNBVPZkoc — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 10, 2021

In January, a host of stars including Thundercat, Disclosure and Ty Dolla $ign were among those who paid tribute to Miller on what would have been his 29th birthday.

Miller’s first posthumous release was last year’s ‘Circles’. In a four-star review, NME called it “a very conflicting listen”.

“It’s a high-quality project, but we lost Mac way too soon, and that’s hard to accept. So while it’s hard to listen to him talking about self-deterioration and how he spends far too much time in his own head, it’s a privilege to hear him share his inner most thoughts over a bed of sweeping, inventive sonics. This is the album Mac Miller was born to make.