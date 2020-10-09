Cardi B defends Offset following divorce news, saying he’s “not a bad man”

Cardi B has defended husband Offset in the wake of the news that they are set to divorce.

It was reported last month that Cardi had filed for divorce in court documents in Georgia. The two married in secret on September 20, 2017.

“He a dumbass not a bad man,” Cardi wrote in a since-deleted tweet, replying to a fan who labelled Offset a “bad man”.

She added: “Cause out of everybody that tried to steal, finesse me into working with their brand for less he got people coming for me with CORRECT CONTRACTS and never ask for a dollar or benefit like every1 else. Nikkas is nikka but a bad personality he not.”

Last month, Cardi explained why she was divorcing Offset in a post on social media, saying she had “not shed not one tear”.

“Every single time that this guy has been so crazy, so fucked up and it hits the media, I’m always crying, always sad because I don’t like that type of shit,” Cardi said.

“This time, I wasn’t crying. You want to know why? The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that shit that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating. I’m seeing people be like, ‘Oh, he has a baby on the way.’ That’s a whole fucking complete lie. That’s the second time people are trying to pin babies over here. No, that’s bullshit.”

Cardi and Offset’s relationship has been plagued by rumours of Offset’s cheating, and they announced a split in December 2018 before they reportedly got back together the following year.